Taste on Templar raises thousands for community causes

Taste on Templar is so much more than a great night out, and proceeds of the successful 2023 event have been donated to two community groups.
The annual Forbes Business Chamber dinner in the CBD celebrates businesses and promotes fundraising to benefit community organisations.
Participants enjoyed a three-course dinner, local and regional wines, boutique beer, cider and soft drinks and live entertainment in the heart of Forbes.
With 230 people in attendance the 2023 event was a huge success raising donations for two community organisations, CanAssist and CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes' Forbes women's refuge and homelessness.
Both organisations were presented with a cheque with the event's proceeds.
"It's amazing (the donation), we're very grateful, $2,000 will go a very long way," Carolyn Morrison and Helen Westwood from CanAssist said.
"That's Forbes: community helping the community, they never stop."
CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes also accepted a donation of swags and sleeping bags from Forbes Automotive.
Taste on Templar is also a way to celebrate the beautification of the CBD and highlight what can be done with it and what the community can do using all areas of Forbes.
"The Forbes Business Chamber always enjoys such a good, healthy partnership with Forbes Shire Council, their outdoor staff assisted with the set-up and pack-down and always do a great job, we're very well supported," Marg Duggan from the Forbes Business Chamber said.
Of course they're keen to do it all again this year - with the date to be announced.
The Forbes Business Chamber is always seeking new people to help out on a volunteer basis, getting involved and seeing what the Business Chamber does for the community.
"Volunteers are what make events such as Taste on Templar such a successful event," Mrs Duggan said.
If you are interested in joining the Forbes Business Chamber or a sub-committee of the Business Chamber please contact Emma on 0436 316 868.
