Irish inspiration for Community Gardens open day, March 17

How is the building of your scarecrow going?
Let your imagination run riot, no matter how big the 'crow or how small. Can you make a leprechaun look scary? Why not have a go?
Though you are not limited to leprechauns. Bird scarers come in all shapes and sizes and as long as they are not too big for one person to handle, the scarier they are, the better!
Scarecrows will need to be delivered to the Community Garden, either on Friday afternoon the 15th March or early on Saturday morning the 16th March in order to be part of the Row of 'Crows on Sunday morning, 17th March, St Patrick's Day - ready for judging by popular vote.
Entry forms for the competition are available at the Forbes Shire Council Office, at the Book Dispensary, or on request from forbescommunitygarden@outlook.com. There are four entry divisions; Open (over 14 years), Junior (14 years and under), Preschool and Community Group. There is a 1st and 2nd prize in each division of $50 and $25 respectively.
Each stallholder is generously donating an item from their stall to go into the Stallholder Raffle, with proceeds to go to CanAssist.
It would be great to see all our younger members of the community come to the garden dressed as leprechauns, to take part in a leprechaun parade and to receive a little gift as a memento of the day.
Community Garden proceeds from the day will be donated back to the community. So come and join us, between 9am and 2pm, for a great day of community involvement. Dig out that green shirt or skirt and dress for the occasion!
