Looking at Landcare: Homegrown a week away

With just over a week away to our third Homegrown Parkes event, things are coming into place nicely.
We have 40 stallholders registered. We are pleased to welcome back many stallholders and also a few new faces expanding the variety of contributions from across the region and locally.
We are kicking the day at 9am with a workshop, held in conjunction with some of our local emergency services, with a focus on being prepared for natural disasters that come in many forms.
We hope that people will come away from this workshop with strategies for preparing homes, animals and of course, themselves.
The Parkes SES and Parkes RFS will also have their trucks on display, so make sure you catch up with their volunteers.
The Parkes Shire Concert Band will also be kicking off an hour of entertainment at 9am, followed by the talented Georgia Sideris who will be providing entertainment throughout the day.
From 10.30am, we look forward to welcoming the Parkes M and D who will be providing further musical entertainment with performances from their upcoming musical 'Annie'.
We will be welcoming back Bill Tink from Netwaste to provide a demonstration on waste and recycling in the Cooke Park Pavilion at 11am. This is a must for anyone who wants to be improving their recycling knowledge.
Phil and Nadia Donato will be teaching us how to make pasta from scratch at 12.30pm in the Pavilion. Learn how simple it is to make your own pasta at home and the best way to cook it.
Landscape designer, Sally Bourne will be providing a workshop at 2pm. Landcare recognise the importance of landscape design for all of the natural conditions that we face in regional NSW and are thrilled to welcome Sally as part of our People Led Prevention Project that focuses on providing opportunities for the community to be equipped for natural disasters and changes in climatic conditions.
We are so thrilled to be able to consolidate our emergency service providers into one space to provide information to the community, planning options and increase disaster resilience and community connectivity.
Bookings are essential for this workshop and are limited. Please find the link via our website, social media or make contact with me on 0418 611 053 or cwllandcare@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.