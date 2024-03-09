Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Looking at Landcare: Homegrown a week away

By Marg Applebee
March 9 2024 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes Community Arts has decorated Cooke Park in preparation for Homegrown Parkes last weekend.
Parkes Community Arts has decorated Cooke Park in preparation for Homegrown Parkes last weekend.

With just over a week away to our third Homegrown Parkes event, things are coming into place nicely.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.