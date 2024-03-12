To be sure, community gardens open day will be grand

Don your green shirt or skirt and head on down to the Community Garden to celebrate St Patrick's Day.
Access to the Garden is on foot via the back Garden gates.
Take College Road, at the end of Flint Street, and turn left into the Botanical Gardens, where some friendly Lions will help you with your parking.
Access through the front gate in Reymond Street will be available only to the walking-impaired, and even then there will be no parking on Reymond Street. It will be a 'drop off and go'.
Start the day with morning tea from the Garden HQ, then take advantage of an early start to meander through the 16 local stalls that are on site.
Wander the avenue of scarecrows and vote for your favourites.
At 10 o'clock Girragirra Retreat will present their fermentation demonstration on how to make your own health-giving probiotic foods and there are sure to be some tasters.
Following Girragirra Retreat, the National Barbeque Champions, boys from our own Forbes Fire and Rescue, will fire up the barbeque plate and sizzle some sausages for you to enjoy for your lunch.
At the same time they will offer tips on the art of barbequing and demonstrate on the Weber how to cook a steak to perfection.
And while they are preparing these delicacies they will present safety tips in the home, and demonstrate how to handle a fat fire should you be unlucky enough to set one off.
Now if you bring your little ones, let them dress up as leprechauns and they can take part in the leprechaun parade.
Sure to be a great event, and each participant will receive a small gift to take home as a memento of this occasion.
Before the day comes to an end, the raffles will be drawn, both the Garden raffle and the CanAssist raffle, which has been put together by generous donation from each or our stallholders on site, as well as other members of the community.
Major sponsors for the day are Bernardis, Sheldricks Fine Food, Aruma and Forbes Fire and Rescue.
The whole day will be guided by our roving mic, Gerry Faulkner, Radio host, Orange Community Radio 107.5.
Gerry is an Irishman, so expect lots of humour and a few jigs!! And the Town Band will be there to entertain as well.
Community Garden proceeds from the day will be donated back to the community, so come and join us, between 9am and 2pm, for a great day of community fun.
If you need a Scarecrow Competition Entry Form, you can pick one up from Forbes Shire Council, or The Book Dispensary in Templar Street, or email forbescommunitygarden@outlook.com or email this address if you have any queries about the day.
