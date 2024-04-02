Accessibility for everyone thanks to funding for Riverside Community Garden

There was a lot of excitement and many smiles at the Forbes Riverside Community Garden recently when they heard the news that their application to Evolution Mining Limited for a grant was successful.
Through Evolution Mining Limited's Cowal Partnering Program, the Forbes RIverside Community Garden were able to enter their project titled, "Accessibility for Everyone".
The desired outcome of this project was to make the Forbes Riverside Community Garden accessible and safe for everyone to enjoy and enter under the category of health and wellbeing.
This funding will help the Community Garden ensure they have walkways and open spaces levelled and resurfaced.
Making them safe for everyone to move around, regardless of their level of mobility.
This means everyone from volunteers and members to all visitors will have access to all parts of the splendid community garden in Forbes.
Renee Pettit, Advisor, Community and External Relations for Evolution Mining, Cowal Gold Operation, was very impressed with the Community Garden when she visited to present the cheque.
She was especially impressed with the way the community garden has encouraged other community groups such as Aruma, Boys to the Bush, and Jemalong Residential Village to have their own garden beds along with the community.
