Life Pharmacy supports incredible work of Forbes CanAssist

The Forbes branch of the New South Wales Cancer Assistance Network has received a generous donation to help support those in the region undergoing cancer treatment and care.
Life Pharmacy Group (LPG) donated $2,500 to Can Assist Forbes, following its annual three-day offsite workshop.
Partners and managers from LPG gathered in Forbes, to look back on the year that was and focus on the opportunities of the future.
There was also a heavy focus on community with a staff and family breakfast barbeque, hosted by volunteers from Can Assist Forbes.
"I know firsthand the incredible work Can Assist does for local patients undergoing cancer treatment," Life Pharmacy Group CEO, Michael Flannery, said.
"Five of my own family members have suffered cancer over the years and the support from the medical profession, through cancer treatments, is extremely important. As is the support from our own communities, and friends, and support groups like the local Can Assist branch and other volunteer groups."
LPG has been working in regional NSW, and the ACT, for more than 70 years with Forbes the home of the first LPG store, Flannery's Pharmacy.
"Life Pharmacy Group has a long association with Can Assist Forbes and we're incredibly appreciative of all the hard work they do," Michael said.
"It's pivotal we show our gratitude, to those hard-working volunteers, at any opportunity we get."
More than 30 LPG staff met in Forbes for the annual workshop in February, focusing on professional programs and services, as well as new concepts to explore and develop for customers across LPG.
Innovation was a key component for the offsite, as new technology was introduced to the Group which LPG hopes to be utilising in stores in the months ahead.
