Start planning your 2024 Forbes Eisteddfod performances

Entries are now open for the 2024 Forbes Eisteddfod!
President of the volunteer committee, Helen Hurley, is looking forward to seeing our musicians, dancers, singers and more take the stage.
"The eisteddfod is a wonderful opportunity for our young performers to take the stage and gain experience performing," she said.
"We look forward to welcoming you all to Forbes for this year's event."
The Forbes eisteddfod will take place in two sections.
From June 17 to 28 expect to see spectacular performances from school dance groups, choirs, bands and individuals with instrumental talent, vocals and speech and drama performances.
These sections will be on display at the Forbes Town Hall.
During the school holidays from July 6 to 14 dance will take place.
All entries close on May 5 with dance and school dance group entries closing on May 12.
Forbes eisteddfod, which has won its reputation as the friendly eisteddfod over decades, is run by a group of local volunteers and they look forward to welcoming you all back this year.
Go online to forbeseisteddfod.com.au to view the syllabus and make your entries through https://www.stardom.com.au/Home.aspx
Don't miss out on the 2024 Forbes Eisteddfod, make sure to get your entries in and start planning your performances!
