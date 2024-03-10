Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Celebrate agricultural heritage, vintage machinery in Trundle Saturday

By David Ellery
Updated March 12 2024 - 3:49pm, first published March 11 2024 - 10:09am
Dozens of vintage tractors, stationary engines and classic trucks, utes and cars will be on display in Trundle on Saturday, March 16 as part of a celebration of the machines that transformed the way the central west was farmed a century ago.

Local News

