Rally of "hot rods, customs, anything cool" make great show in Eugowra

Eugowra was transformed with the arrival of 250 cars in a rally themed "hot rods, customs, anything cool, anything restored, anything original and anything of special interest".
The vehicles were gathered for a rally to celebrate 90 years of 1933 / 1934 vehicles, based in Cowra and enjoying the central west for an extended weekend.
The special guests who traveled in style to Eugowra, their convoy under police escort, were treated to a tour of the town as a small thanks for supporting the town.
The three day was a gathering of like-minded owners and enthusiasts.
Eugowra locals turned out to welcome them, opening stores and market stalls and enjoying the display.
