Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rally of "hot rods, customs, anything cool" make great show in Eugowra

Updated March 15 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eugowra was transformed with the arrival of 250 cars in a rally themed "hot rods, customs, anything cool, anything restored, anything original and anything of special interest".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.