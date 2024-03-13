Krause and Noll pair for win in Saturday golf

By Short Putt
A burst of hot weather to welcome in autumn was greeted with pleasure by the Forbes golfers, who expected the dry conditions to allow for plenty of run. That was the case, and even though the greens proved a problem for some the scoring was still good.
The Mens comp on Saturday was a 4BBB Stableford, sponsored by SGB Designs. The field was down a bit from last week with 50 players and one Junior looking to perform well.
The winners were the pairing of Taylor Krause and Damian Noll, who managed 45 points. They combined well with Damian providing the power on the long holes to score well and Taylor capitalising on his handicap with steady play to notch up a 4-pointer and many 3-pointers.
Runners-up were the pairing of Kim Herbert and Stuart French, who managed 44 points and got there on count back. Kim had the best of the scoring on the front-9, even managing a 4-pointer on the 7th. Stuart provided the strength on the back-9, missing only one hole, and scoring four 3-pointers and four 2-pointers on the others. They beat the Rhodes/Kuntze pair with a better back-9.
The Individual comp played in conjunction with the 4BBB saw Clayton Alley clip Niel Duncan on count back when both finished with 39 points. It was the 3-pointer by Clayton on the 18th that got him 'across the line'.
The ball sweep went to 42 points on count back, going to: 44 - D Rhodes/ J Kuntze; 43 - K Tyne/ B Woonton, C Banks/ K Tyne, M Watts/ B Chandler; 42 - W Judge/ J Dobell, C Alley/ A Alley, J Wright/ E Messiter. There were no visitors.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Ollie Patterson; 18th - K Tyne. Ollie managed to score his '2', but Kailab missed out. There were only six 2's all day, spread across all par-3's. An outstanding effort was displayed by Terry Griffiths who grabbed a '2' on each of the 3rd and the 18th.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin went to Peter Grayson with a shot to 477 cm, which is the widest shot for quite a while. From that distance a '2' was an outside bet but he gave the hole a real scare.
The weather was something to delight with sunny skies and dry ground. However, many golfers had their hopes of a flashing score dashed by the renovation work on the greens, completed during the week. Yes it was the same conditions for all, but then the opportunity to emulate the 'gun' golfers on the world tours by dropping a blinder from 40 or more feet was really a lottery. There was many a bump or lump that diverted the ball away.
Generally speaking, the scores were mild in comparison to previous 4BBB events for both team and individual scores. Outside of the 2's, there was only a modicum of birdies scored, with no hole really a standout 'easy bet'.
The same could be said of the disaster holes. There were no holes with double-digit scores, but 8's were prolific and far outstripped the 9's and 7's scored. And these scores were across the course with no clear 'worst on the day' prize winner.
And what of the team scoring? The winners did well, individually scoring 37 and 33 points but crucially covering each other with a good score when the other faltered. What might have been if Mark Watts had been able to score closer to his partner's individual score. The gap of 15 points was too much, with very few 3-pointers by either of them on the back-9. The same could be said of the Alley brothers, with Clayton doing much better than Anthony.
Warwick Judge and Jack Dobell returned very similar low scores, but they could not match a low points hole by one of them with a high points score. Occasionally they squandered a pair of 3-pointers on the same hole.
As we look further down the leader board there is a familiar pattern among the individual scores - it was either a good score paired with a bad score, or two relatively even scores. But across all those was the unfortunate timing of good and bad scores on individual holes. Both having a 1-pointer on one hole, followed by both having a 3-pointer on the next reminds a scholar of a broken 'Ying-Yang' emblem.
Terry Griffiths had some solace. While he and partner Allan Rees finished first, at the wrong end, Terry can rest on the laurels of his 2's on the 3rd and 18th holes. There were good combinations of birdies on the 6th/7th and 15th holes, with only two birdies on the 2nd hole all day. These were by Andrew Dukes, a low handicapper, and Cody Banks, a high handicapper.
Here is the News:
The Ladies commenced their 2024 Competition Programme on Wednesday, robbing the Mid-Week 18-hole Stableford Medley competition of many of their players. Head Pro Will shall continue to offer that comp for any others that want to enjoy a mid-week comp. He shall see how the participation levels go.
The Forbes Div 1 team has been confirmed to play in the Final of the Mens CWDGA Pennants, against Dubbo. This will be held at Duntryleague (Orange) on Sun 17 March. If you want to support the Forbes players and watch some good golf travel over on Sunday, with play due to commence around 9 am but allow a good half hour for them all to tee off. We wish them good fortune.
Teams in the other Divisional Finals are: Div 2 - Bathurst vs Parkes; Div 3 - Parkes vs Mudgee; Div 4 - Cowra vs Dubbo.
The Summer Sixes competition is into the Preliminary Finals round. The winners here head into the Grand Final, to be held on Sun 24 March. In each of the Main Draw, the top two teams in three of the four groups will play off for the Grand Final spot.
In the Plate Preliminary Finals the top two qualifiers in each group of the Plate Draw will fight for a spot in the Grand Final week. Refer to the separate report for details.
Players are reminded to advise the Pro Shop of the numbers to attend the Prize Presentation Dinner, to be held at the Golfie after the Grand Final. Players are free with guests paying a nominal fee.
It is crystal ball time:
This Saturday, 16 Feb, will be a 4-Ball Ambrose Medley, sponsored by the Forbes Rugby Union Club. Please enter your name on the time sheet in the Pro Shop. And there is the usual 9-Hole Sunday Stableford Medley comp.
It was 'warm' for vets golf in Forbes last Thursday but no where near as warm as the red hot score of 44 points posted by local members Ian Thomas over the 18 hole comp.
As a regular player in the social Tuesday comp Ian advanced to the more serious twin towns play to blow his handicap out the window but had to edging out club mate, the ever consistent Barry Parker by only two points.
Forbes' Alf Davies usually leaves with a 'trophy', he did so again last week picking up the encouragement award while nearest the pin on the 9th were taken out Forbes reps Scott Kirkman in A grade and Steve Edwards B grade. At the 18th Parkes played John Dwyer holed a birdie taking A grade with yet another Forbes ace in Frank Hanns took B grade.
Ball sweep to 33 points. 38 Jeff Haley (F), 35 Phil Bishop (P), 34 John Milton (F), Frank Hanns (F), Neil Duncan (F), 33 Dale Stait (P), Nym Dziuba (P), Ross Williams (F), Alex MacKinnon (F). Parkes' Gordon Pritchard took home the meat raffle.
Despite the heat 19 Forbes players went around with nine from Parkes welcoming two visitors. After nine outings this season interesting to note Forbes has won the twin towns shield nine times, this includes four wins over the Parkes course. Last Thursday, Forbes 225 points, Parkes 192.
Vets golf this week in Parkes, noms from 8.30am for a 9am shot gun start. Come on Parkes vets lets show 'em and win the shield.
Barry Parker started his week as runner-up finishing behind Andrew Norton-Knight who was best over nine holes due to greens renovations in Tuesday social golf. Andrew posted a very good 23 points while Mr Parker scored 21.
Last week 11 played. However, remember Tuesday golf is for all, ball toss at 9am, Great morning in the coolest part of the day.
