Nicholsons make comeback for major pairs success

It's a common saying in lawn bowls that all you need is the three L's - line, length and luck. That was put to the 'shared' test last Friday evening when Joe Nicholson had the line and length while his father Jeff had his slice of luck.
In one of the best games to date in the challenge for the Major Pairs championship the father and son combination had to pull out all stops to win 23-19 over defending champions Alf Davies and Christian West in the 21 ends scheduled for play.
Alf and Christian were sent out as slight favourites and held all the aces early leading 15-6 after only eight ends. However, at that point Jeff commented to his talented son during a change of ends, not to panic. "Remember it's over 21 ends", he said.
Not panicking they did to only lose four more ends, and these were singles. It was 15-all after 12 with the lead then shifting to the Nicholson's, 19-16 after 16, 21-18 after 19 before luck came to the party on the last
With Alf and Christian holding two on th last to square Jeff went for the drive, and a little wide at that. Nicking off a 'wing' bowl it then travelled in taking the kitty back to the own bowls for the winning two.
With 16-year-old Joe taking all laurels as the 'player of the game' last Friday bowls is just one for the talented sportsman where he has representative honours at local and district levels in junior and senior cricket.
Playing with the Magpies junior rugby league Joe has seen representative honours in Combined Catholic Colleges and Western Rams. Today, and most days of the week, Joe can be seen on the golf course where he currently plays off a handicap of eight.
With their Friday win the father and son combination have now sent up a semi final clash of the major playing Greg Gunn and Brian Asimus while at the other end Paul Baker and John Cutler take on Ian Hodges and recently crowned club champion Robert Bayley.
On the subject of championship results Kerry Roach has taken the crown of ladies club singles champion with victory over Sue White.
They now join forces in the Major Pairs final scheduled to play Grace Rixon and Annette Tisdell. Another game generating interest amongst bowling members.
While not a major club championship match news from the bowls committee bunker is that the Open Easter Carnival is guaranteed to be a success on and off the green.
A meeting last week resulted in a busy roster compiled for catering to all angles associated from welcoming players, hospitality, catering to sponsorship and presentations. Nominated to play results in 40 Pairs, 22 in Fours for a total of 98 players for the 164 events to be contested.
Members and visitors to the club on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are sure to witness excellent bowls, more so the finals scheduled for Sunday morning.
Despite a couple of late withdrawals last Sunday's trial pennants games in 3's and 7's were reported to be a success prior to the first round of the Zone 4 competition on Sunday April 7.
Teams were reported last week, but if brief results were. Brian Asimus foursome won 21-8 over Christian West; Bruce Williams won 18-8 over Scott McKellar while the John Cutler led four won 10-7 over the Lyall Strudwick combination, In the last Ron Thurlow's and Laurie Crouch shared a 12-all draw.
SOCIAL BOWLS - Six games last WEDNESDAY morning with winners from the card draw Kerry Dunstan and Dale Scott 22-11 in 24 over Bill O'Connell and Paul Doust leading 11-5 after 11.
Drawn as runners-up were Geoff West, Billy Cowell and Noel Jolliffe 16-10 in 24 over Angela Dent, Terry Molloy and the 'highly skilled' Peter Hocking. Only a couple of shots separated the two before a five on end 12 provided the difference.
Cheryl Hodges continues to improve leading superbly for John Kennedy winning 24-10 in 18 over Gail McKay and Ian Hodges leading 14-2 after eight. Geoff Coles and Alf Davies won 19-17 over Sid Morris and Laurie Crouch in 20 only just in front 11-9 after 11.
Cliff Nelson and Annette Tisdell combined well late winning 24-17 in 19 over Rob Priest and Sue White sharing the score of 11-all after nine ends. In the last a four on the last secured a 18-12 win by John Browne and Lyall Strudwick in 20 over Bill Scott and Barry Shine. In-club winners John Browne and John Gorton.
Three games on THURSDAY in warm conditions for some hot bowls with ladies Tara-Lee Shaw and Cheree Vincent along with Ron Thurlow on cue for resting touchers with Ron taking the double and a raspberry. The jackpot was safe at $600.
Tara-Lee and Terry Molloy showed up winning 20-14 over Dale Maynard and Cheree in 23 ends leading 11-15 after 10 then 16-11 after 18.
Denny Byrnes and Scott McKellar sure had all the answers winning 35-17 in 22 over Ron Thurlow and Tony Bratton. It all came about due to a blistering finish only leading 14-10 in 10.
Billy Cowell and Jeff Nicholson had a battle with Max Vincent and Dale in 22 winning 22-20 leading 14-9 after 12, 17-14 after 16 then having to come from 18-20 down after 20 scoring three over the last two ends.
Resting touchers SUNDAY morning to John Stringer and Allan Hilder while JS also collected a raspberry .
Angie Dwyer and Geoff Brown won 13-6 in the scheduled 16 ends over Benny Parslow and Peter Greenhalgh leading 9-1 as they headed for half time drinks.
Les McKee from Hinaswood led for Al Phillips winning 22-9 over Geoff Coles and Peter Tisdell while in the last Trish Todd, John Stringer and Allan Hilder won 12-8 in 12 over Tyler Murphy, John Baass and Michael Coles leading 8-3 after nine.
In the newly formed Rooster Wheel for chooks taking home spoils were Joyce Grey, Trish Todd, Billy Cowell, Peter Greenhalgh, John Stringer and Cheree Vincent (2).
ONCE AGAIN - Looking for the perfect way to celebrate the end of the working week or somewhere to socialise with friends? Take the tip, the Bowlie has it all, more so Friday afternoon. Happy Hours 4.30 to 6pm. Cheap as chips and a snack thrown in. There is also the raffle ... winners everywhere. And remember Happy Hour Sunday, 12 midday to 1.30pm.
