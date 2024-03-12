Globe triumphs for fourth A Grade cricket title in closest comp in years

The Globe has triumphed to win the 2023 / 2024 A Grade men's cricket grand final in a low-scoring and close competition at Grinsted Oval on Saturday.
The three-time champions won the toss and elected to bowl in what looked a wise decision when captain Toby Hurford bowled Condo's opener Brasnett in the first over.
Condo steadied somewhat but was 3/25 after 10 overs with Ricky Brett (0/11 off four) complimenting Hurford's attacking bowling with the extremely tight bowling he's renowned for.
The introduction of Bryce Koop and Dave White surged the Condo run rate briefly before the dangerous White was caught for 15 off the bowling of Coopa Martin (3/17 off five overs).
Martin followed this in the next over with the wicket of Condo captain Franklin Ross for two with a peach of a ball that swung in before moving away off the seam to take the top of off stump.
Koop became Connor Greenhalgh's (1/25 off four) victim with the score at 48, Condo having lost three wickets in the space of four runs to go to drinks 5/48.
Ryan Goodsell (11) and Tristan Ross (15) looked comfortable keeping the Globe bowlers at bay however runs were tight.
Hurford took Goodsell's wicket and got stuck into the visiting team's tail-enders taking Nash (4) and Smith (0).
With the tail falling around him Ross attempted to score quickly, and fell to Jarrod Nicholson (1/15 off five) via a stunning catch from Tom Toohey at short mid-wicket.
Ross and Johnson (5 n/o) stood whilst they could however a fine fast bowling display from all The Globe bowlers saw Condo dismissed for 84 in the 25th over.
Hurford finished with the outstanding figures of 5/15 off seven overs to lead the way for his team.
Given the history of these two teams over the past couple of years, this wasn't an expected score and the advantage seemed firmly in Globe's favour.
However, the excellent fast bowling continued with Condo's Goodsell (1/10 off eight overs, six maidens) fast, accurate and leaving no room for error as he bowled Jarrod Nicholson (0) in the first over before Jordy Brett (3) was run out.
Globe was 2/4 in the third over and the target seemed a long way away.
Johnson was introduced to the attack and produced an outstanding display of off-spin bowling (eight overs, two maidens, 2/15) but no matter how hard they tried, Condo could not get an edge and Nick Greenhalgh (14) and Tim West (11) stabilised things for The Globe.
But the pressure was building and West eventually succumbed, stumped off Johnson, and as often happens Greenhalgh, bowled by T Ross (1/9 off 4) followed almost immediately.
Globe was 4/32 at drinks in the 15th over and Condobolin had regained their enthusiasm.
With Globe requiring 53 to win, and scoring at a run rate that may not have got them there, the game really was wide open.
Warwick Edgerton (6) held Condo at bay before he became Johnson's second and well-deserved wicket.
Captain Toby Hurford had been holding his own and was joined at the crease by Troy Hurford. The two went to work on the runs required.
It can be said Condo were extremely unlucky as the quality bowling from both teams showed in that they could not buy a wicket.
Condo tried four more bowlers in an attempt to crack open The Globe batting line-up but it was all to no avail.
Globe chipped away to pass the Condo total: Toby Hurford (24 n/o) led the way with solid support from Troy Hurford (19 n/o) and they were winners with only six overs remaining.
This may have been Globe's fourth title in a row but given the low score and tension in trying to achieve this it's no doubt the tightest so far.
Toby Hurford was named man of the match for not just an outstanding display of fast bowling but his stoic innings.
It was probably the finest display of fast bowling across both teams seen in Forbes for quite some time and was ably backed up by the spin of Johnson for Condobolin.
In the B Grade grand final Trundle took on VC Reid on South Circle Oval.
Trundle got away to a steady enough start before losing the wickets of Robbins (3) and Caldwell (3) to Jacob Reid (2/14 off six with three maidens) to be 2/18 after seven overs.
A quickfire partnership of 64 between veteran Adam Hall (43) and Jones (65n/o) took Trundle to 82 before Hall was dismissed in the 23rd over.
Trundle also lost B Watt (9) to the bowling of N Hessell (2/33 off six overs) before some lusty hitting from Jones and Williams P Williams (11) got Trundle to 143 in their 40 overs.
An ominous target for VC Reid to chase became even more so with the loss of J Wright (3) and Hessell (0) both to the nagging line and length of Brad Watt (4/6 off six overs, with three maidens).
VC Reid was in all sorts of trouble by the sixth over with the loss of Riches to be 3/5, closely followed by the wicket of Sheady and Smith to be 5/18 in the 14th over.
VC Reid's veterans Jacob Reid (6) and Selwyn Bale (21) combined with an outstanding Mark Simmonds (63 n/o) to give VC Reid's score some respectability.
However Trundle's bowling remained tight: D Burn (0/12 off six) Snow Watt (2/23 off five) and Hall (0/7 off three) choking the VC Reid run rate.
This was complimented by some aggressive bowling from P Williams (six overs 0/9 one maiden) to seemingly give VC Reid no chance.
Some lusty hitting from Simmonds got the crowd excited with three sixes his last scoring shots, but by then it was too little too late and to be fair he had more lives than a cat in accumulating this total.
It's an old saying that catches win matches, but some catches are more valuable than others with VC Reid spilling catches from Hall and Jones, costing them far more dearly than the seven times Simmonds was dropped by Trundle.
Trundle deservedly our B Grade premiers for this year.
It was noted that the competition as a whole was probably the tightest it has been for a number of years, with four teams genuinely premiership chances and VC Reid knocking off higher-ranked opponents occasionally too.
In the end, once again Globe did the job on the day despite Condo being minor premiers for the second year in a row and Trundle showing that they were the better of the teams in B Grade.
Forbes takes on Bogan Gate in Grinsted Cup this Saturday at Spicer Oval in Parkes.
Best wishes to our boys in bringing home the Cup.
Game starts at 10am, go over and cheer the boys on.
