Record number try croquet on Seniors Week open day

We only had 23 players for Aussie Croquet on Saturday 9th.
There were three lucky winners: Kevin Rubie, Peter West and Tony Thomson.
We had a big day on Tuesday 12th, our open day for Seniors Week when we had a record number of 44 players.
There were six new players that came along to try their luck: Rose Byrne, Jill Cripps, Margaret Dent, Helen Lupis, Sue Wade and Roma Wicks, we hope they enjoyed their games and come again.
That it till next week, by Pegging Out
