Markets, workshops and demonstrations a feature of Homegrown Parkes on Saturday

Have you registered for any of the free demonstrations or workshops in the Cooke Park Pavilion at Homegrown Parkes this Saturday?
Our Emergency Plan Workshop provides a platform for the emergency services to speak about emergency preparedness and making a plan for your home or business.
This workshop commences at 9am on 16 March, with a focus on being prepared for natural disasters that come in many forms.
We hope that people will come away from this workshop with strategies for preparing homes, animals and of course, themselves.
The Parkes SES and Parkes RFS will also have their trucks on display, so make sure you catch up with their volunteers.
The Parkes Shire Concert Band will be kicking off an hour of entertainment at 9am, followed by the talented Georgia Sideris.
From 10.30am, we look forward to welcoming the Parkes M and D who will be providing further musical entertainment with performances from their upcoming musical 'Annie' on the Pavilion Stage.
We will be welcoming back Bill Tink from Netwaste to provide a demonstration on waste and recycling in the Cooke Park Pavilion at 11am.
Phil and Nadia Donato will be teaching us how to make pasta from scratch at 12.30pm in the Pavilion. Learn how simple it is to make your own pasta at home.
Landscape designer, Sally Bourne, will be providing a workshop at 2pm.
Landcare NSW's People Led Prevention project empowers communities across regional NSW in developing disaster resilience and preparedness skills.
The Disaster Risk Reduction Fund is jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments.
We are so thrilled to be able to consolidate our emergency service providers into one space to provide information to the community.
Bookings are essential for this workshop and are limited.
Please find the link via our website, Central West Lachlan Landcare Inc social media or make contact with me on 0418 611 053 or cwllandcare@gmail.com
We have 40 stallholders registered for Homegrown Parkes. We are pleased to welcome back many stallholders and also a few new faces.
Face painting, jumping castle and animal nursery are also features of the day!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.