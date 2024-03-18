In crisis: historic Forbes Rotary club calls for new volunteers to lead

The Rotary Club of Forbes is in danger of folding as a service club after 75 years and many wonderful contributions both in our community and beyond it, the president has warned.
Chris Finkel has been president since 2021 and says there is an urgent need for someone to take on the role for the incoming Rotary year of 2024/2025.
"I'd like to continue on as a member of the Forbes club," he said.
"However, even now, I'm a generation behind Australia's baby boomers and we need people from generations X and Y with new ideas to ensure that Forbes Rotary survives as an active service club in this town in the years ahead.
"This past year through fund raising events mainly through our catering van sales, Bunnings sausage sizzles and other events we've been able to provide over $20,000 in assistance to the not so fortunate locally, nationally and internationally.
"In addition, in a combined effort with our sister club, Forbes Ipomoea Rotary, we've been able to provide $40,000 in $200 gift cards which have been handed out to the Forbes and Eugowra November 2022 Flood victims through the offices of the Forbes Rural Financial Counselling Service, the Uniting Church and Catholic Care."
A special meeting will be held in the Forbes Sport and Recreation Club at 6.15pm on Tuesday March 19, 2024 with past members, Friends of Rotary and current members to discuss the future direction of the Forbes Rotary Club.
Interested parties and would-be members are also requested to attend.
An open letter from the club is shared, in part, here:
The Rotary Club of Forbes has been a part of the Forbes community for over 75 years working to support charities in the community, in Australia and in many countries around the world.
It has now reached crisis point and we are in danger of having to close this wonderful organisation in this town if we cannot inject some younger members into our club.
We realise that you all have many commitments to family, work and of course mortgages.
Most people are much more time poor than in previous years, however, we are hopeful that some of you will have the time to help us in running this club.
All the older members are keen to hand over running of the club to younger members with new ideas and these members are more than happy to step into the background to give advice only when we are asked to and help when asked.
Rotary is a great organisation for social interaction and making lasting friendships with opportunities to travel overseas on study trips or to join Rotary teams working on projects in some of the developing countries.
There are options on membership, couples can join together, sharing activities and attendance, and joint membership will be subject to reduced membership subscriptions.
For those who feel they are not ready to join as full members we have a Friends of Rotary scheme.
On Tuesday 16th of April 2024 at the Forbes Services and Memorial Club at 6.15pm we will be having an information night and would like to invite you to come along, have a couple of drinks and some nibbles with us at the cost of our existing members.
We would appreciate RSVP to Grahame Uphill on 0427 640 065 or Chris Finkel on 0429 661 358 by Friday, April 12.
Please give this your earnest consideration, we think you will find it a most fulfilling experience.
