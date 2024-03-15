Great turn out for croquet's Seniors Week open day

Forbes Croquet Club is a very progressive Club (with over 60 members) and celebrated Seniors Week on 11th March with an Open Day which saw six ladies attend for the first time to try the game of croquet. Those ladies were Rose Byrne, Jill Cripps, Margaret Dent, Helen Lupis, Sue Wade and Roma Wicks.
Over the past few years we have ourselves funded the building of our shade area, erected a storage shed, purchased new equipment etc whilst Forbes Shire Council have provided us with a disabled ramp, refurbished the toilets and also provided us with two extra courts.
On a reasonably warm morning we had 44 players grace the field to play with approximately 60 in attendance to partake in the days celebrations and enjoy the beautiful morning tea provided by the Forbes Shire Council.
Also on the day Pam Thomson was the recipient of her O B E as she attained her 80 years on 24th February. Best wishes to Pam and hope she is enjoying her new found sport.
Croquet is played at Halpins Flat on Tuesday and Saturday each week and at the present time play commences at 9 am with arrival by 8.45 am to get names into the draw. Of course with the different seasons starting time does alter.
We must again convey our thanks to Forbes Shire Council for marking and mowing our fields as they do for all sporting fixtures.
So come on down, try a game, age is no barrier, from the very young to the mature. For all enquiries 0428540272.
- Contributed by Elvy Quirk
