Time well spent: Inland Rail progress during 88-hour track closure

Major construction works on Inland Rail's Stockinbingal to Parkes section are progressing on schedule, with principal contractor Martinus making great progress across multiple sites during a track closure last weekend.
The works were carried out during an 88-hour window with the Australian Rail Track Corporation Melbourne to Sydney line closed from March 9 to 12.
Teams worked around the clock through the closure to progress major construction at sites from Stockinbingal to Parkes.
At Daroobalgie, north of Forbes, level crossing works were carried out, including upgrades to the existing under track and road drainage.
Reconditioning works were also undertaken to support the future installation of new turnouts for the Daroobalgie crossing loop later in the year.
At Forbes, piling works were completed in preparation for future track lowering works under the Wyndham Avenue road bridge.
Track works commenced at Forbes Yard, including track removal of a turnout and yard lines, and resurfacing to achieve horizontal clearances between rail lines and structures.
Tamping works were also finalised at Bribbaree Yard, completing the GrainCorp site which now meets the requirements for Inland Rail.
"Both the Martinus and Inland Rail teams worked collaboratively over the 88-hour possession to deliver 100 percent of the planned scope of works," Martinus CEO and founder, Treaven Martinus said.
"There were no safety incidents, near misses or environmental incidents reported.
"The track was handed back ahead of schedule and train movements have resumed. I'm thrilled with the quality of the work the teams have delivered."
Inland Rail Director of Program Delivery for Albury to Parkes Melvyn Maylin congratulated everyone who worked to make it happen.
"This possession has allowed us to maintain momentum on time-critical items, with the team well on task to deliver this project on schedule or earlier," he said.
