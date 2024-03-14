Art and fun part of Seniors Week festival in Forbes

Forbes seniors week Give it a Go Festival has seen a variety of activities conducted over the week.
From croquet open day to aqua fitness there was something for everyone to have a go at.
Many ladies decided to try their hand at painting.
From beginners to experienced artists the ladies enjoyed their morning creating landscapes on their paper with acrylics and watercolours.
There was a range of vibrant colours and many different painting techniques used for each individual to create a unique piece of work.
It was a fun, relaxed and friendly atmosphere with participants able to be expressive and bold with their painting.
More events on this week:
Computer skills at Forbes Library from 11am to midday. This is an introduction to computer software and applications. Registrations essential at council offices or 6850 2300.
