College's first pig team is off to Sydney Royal

Red Bend students are preparing their first pigs for Sydney Royal.
In a first for the College, teacher Helen Glover and students will take a team of three pigs to the Easter show, entering the school hoof and hook competition.
As pigs are a new venture for both teacher and students it has been a learning experience, but a good one, they say as they make their final preparations for the big event.
The team called on local agent Murray Reid to source their entrants, who are Large White / Landrace cross from Riverdale Premium Pork.
They've been working with them all term to prepare them within weight specification for the competition.
The pigs are now 21 weeks old and as they approach show time feeding them for the right weight gain has been just one of the areas of learning.
Then there's show and presentation: the students learning to wash and present the pigs well, and to direct them with their brand new boards (no collars or leads in the pig pen!)
It's an industry-driven program, Ms Glover explains, not just about the pigs they present but also about education.
"I've enjoyed it, I'll do it again next year - it's fun, we'll know so much more next year," Ms Glover said.
The team will travel to Sydney on Sunday and present the pigs Monday for judging on live weight and temperament, they'll later be judged on the hook.
Senior students from the team will make a presentation on pig production.
While three Year 7 students and two seniors will take the pigs to show, caring for them has actually been a whole-of-school effort.
Every primary industries and agriculture class has been involved in caring for the pigs - ensuring they're moved regularly and their pens are clean.
