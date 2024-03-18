To be sure, Community Gardens host a top open day

There were leprechauns, red locks and plenty of green to be seen at the Riverside Community Gardens 2023 open day.
St Patrick's Day was the theme with this year's event on March 17, and it was evident from the gardens volunteers to the entries in this year's scarecrow competition.
Nina Crawford from the Community Garden said the event was a success with a wonderful, friendly atmosphere.
There were local stalls, morning tea, sausage sizzle lunch thanks to our Fire and Rescue NSW Forbes firefighters, and entertainment by Forbes Town and District Band.
Orange radio host Gerry Faulkner was MC of the day and bringing his own touch of Ireland to the event.
For the many who had a guess, the pumpkin weighed in at 39.8kg and winner of the competition was Annette Katona. Those who guessed 40kg were good judges!
Our winning scarecrows, by community vote, were:
Open: first James Bond; second Coralie Crouch's Brendan O'Kelly.
Community group: Isabel's Place's Cuppa Crow; equal second JRV's March Madness and Forbes High's Leprechaun Crow.
Junior: First James Davey's Sitting Pretty and second Corn Crow by Forbes North Public School.
Preschool: First Forbes Preschool; second by Colby Pout.
There were plenty of winners on the with raffles including an adult's and a children's wheelbarrow loaded with goodies for the gardener, a massage, a basket of goodies, and vouchers from Sheldrick's.
