Bella Una's victory has Forbes family smiling

The town is talking greyhounds again with another very special success for Irinka Kennels.
On Saturday night it was Bella Una who brought smiles not only to the faces of trainers Jack and Maree Smith, but to the young local family cheering her on.
Bella Una started at $7 after drawing box eight in the Ladbrokes Country Classic final, but she was unstoppable on the Dubbo track for the $125,000 win.
Owner Michael Sheather, who selected the pup with his kids to launch an interest in the sport, and his family were over the moon.
"It was a bit unexpected but it was terrific," the local teacher said, paying tribute to the Smiths for their work and acknowledging he was coming back to reality on Monday.
It was all over in half a minute on the big night, Bella Una covering the 605m in 34.72 seconds, but it capped an amazing journey and event.
Bella Una broke the Temora track record in her qualifying heat, and placed second to Cudal's Nangar Rocket in her semi-final at Dubbo.
She'd had finals appearances in the Group 1 Peter Mosman Opal and Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase deciders before, this built anticipation yet again.
"She wasn't a favourite (going into the final) mostly because she was in that box - she was out in the carpark a little bit - but she rocketed out," Sheather said.
"She had a few lengths on them going down the straight the first time and she held on which was terrific."
Gaining ground over the final stages - as is his style - and closest behind Bella at the post was Palawa King, the champion stayer and Greyhound of the Year.
