Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Breakfast treat for our gardeners, with special guest Graham Ross

By Marg Applebee
March 21 2024 - 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham Ross will be visiting the Forbes Community Gardens on Wednesday, March 27. Image supplied.
Graham Ross will be visiting the Forbes Community Gardens on Wednesday, March 27. Image supplied.

Central West Lachlan Landcare and Forbes Riverside Community Garden are thrilled to welcome horticulturist and gardening presenter Graham Ross AM to Forbes on Wednesday!

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.