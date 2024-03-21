Breakfast treat for our gardeners, with special guest Graham Ross

Central West Lachlan Landcare and Forbes Riverside Community Garden are thrilled to welcome horticulturist and gardening presenter Graham Ross AM to Forbes on Wednesday!
Graham will be joining us for a breakfast event on 27 March at the Forbes Riverside Garden between 8am and 10am.
Graham Ross AM is a horticulturist, plantsman and garden media presenter. He started the Garden Clinic Radio Show on 2GB in 1980, and has been gardening presenter on Better Homes and Gardens TV since 1995. He's also publisher of the Garden Clinic Journal, the magazine of the Garden Clinic Club, Australia's largest gardening club.
Graham is a recipient of the Veitch Memorial Medal from the Royal Horticultural Society in London, only the fourth Australian given this honour since its creation in 1870.
He was awarded the Order of Australia in 2020. Graham's passion for gardening, travel and people comes together in his Ross Garden Tours.
We also look forward to welcoming Rocky Walshaw from Forbes SES and David Hodges from Parkes RFS who will be providing information on emergency preparedness and will provide practical solutions and preventative measures to prepare for extreme weather conditions.
The Forbes Riverside Community Garden will be providing a fabulous cooked breakfast for attendees who need to register for this event by following the links in our social media.
Landcare NSW's People Led Prevention project empowers communities across regional NSW in developing disaster resilience and preparedness skills. The Disaster Risk Reduction Fund is jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments. The People Led Prevention project focuses on behaviour change for natural hazard risk reduction.
We are so thrilled to be able to consolidate our emergency service providers into one space to provide information to the community, planning options and increase disaster resilience and community connectivity.
We held two successful events under this funding on Saturday at Homegrown Parkes, with the Parkes SES and Parkes RFS and Sally Bourne Landscaping. I'm looking forward to doing an event wrap-up in the weeks ahead.
Our next event will be held on Saturday, October 12.
