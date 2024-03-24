Donato to serve on regional crime inquiry as one offence hits five times NSW rate in Forbes

State MP Phil Donato will serve on an inquiry into community safety in regional and rural communities.
Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data from 2023 has just been released, revealing "growing discrepancies" between crime rates in regional NSW and those in Sydney.
The NSW Legislative Assembly's Committee on Law on Safety announced it would investigate the drivers of youth crime in the regions and actions the NSW government can take to improve community safety.
"If you look at the BOCSAR statistics over the last four or five years, the crime categories across regional NSW have increased dramatically - exponentially disproportionate to what has occurred in metropolitan Sydney," Mr Donato said in NSW Parliament on Wednesday.
"So there is clearly been a disconnect of policing resources in NSW, not just for 12 months for many years.
"We have stations in my electorate, in Forbes, who don't have 24 hour policing, who haven't had 24 hour policing."
In Forbes, property crimes are at the highest rates compared to NSW as a whole.
There were 189 thefts from vehicles on the record in Forbes in 2023 - the number a 10-year high and more than five times the NSW-wide rate.
Overall thefts (5115.6 per 100,000 people) and malicious damage (1374.8 per 100,000) occur at more than double the state rates of 2375.7 and 609.1 respectively.
In terms of actual numbers, there were 480 thefts in all in 2023, with thefts from vehicles the most common.
Break-ins on homes were at a five-year low with 62 in 2023 after 74 in 2022 and 83 in 2021, but the rate for our small population (66.8) was still more than double the state-wide rate (246.8).
Thefts from dwellings were also at a five-year low, with 49 in the year, but more than double the state-wide rate.
Assaults are almost double the state-wide rate, with non-domestic violence assaults almost double the state-wide rate.
There were 153 assaults in 2023: 71 of those domestic, 77 non-domestic, and five against police officers.
Intimidation, stalking and harassment wasn't quite double the NSW-rate but it was close, with 103 offences recorded in 2023.
Fewer drug offences (53) were detected in 2023 than in the previous five years, with the most common cannabis (24) followed by amphetamines (13).
There were 45 prohibited weapons offences in 2023, putting Forbes at more than 2.5 times the state-wide rate for those crimes.
Crime types that are below state rates are homicide, robbery, sexual assault (although other sexual offences are higher) and abduction and kidnapping.
Mr Donato said the committee was committed to hearing first-hand from communities - police, stakeholders and authorities - about the cause of the issues.
"(We'll) try to bring that back to parliament and hopefully get some meaningful change," he said.
The Committee on Law and Safety will inquire into and report on:
The inquiry will report back in February 2025.
To read the inquiry's terms of reference, and to make a submission, please visit the Committee's webpage.
