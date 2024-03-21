Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sally making most of opportunities as NSW RAS Rural Achiever finalist

March 22 2024 - 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Turner is a finalist in the Rural Achiever Awards. Picture supplied
Sally Turner is a finalist in the Rural Achiever Awards. Picture supplied

Local farmer, rural business advisor and mental health advocate Sally Turner has been named one of the State's 2024 Rural Achiever finalists.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.