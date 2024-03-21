Sally making most of opportunities as NSW RAS Rural Achiever finalist

Local farmer, rural business advisor and mental health advocate Sally Turner has been named one of the State's 2024 Rural Achiever finalists.
Sally (nee Downie) is at Sydney Royal this week, taking part in leadership and industry opportunities as part of the Royal Agricultural Society program.
Sally went all the way to Sydney as Forbes' 2018 Showgirl and was named second runner up in the State final, and she's only continued to grow her passion for agriculture and its people since then.
The week-long Rural Achiever program offers the opportunity to connect but also to learn, with professional development and leadership first on the agenda.
"These types of opportunities are really helpful," Sally said.
Sally holds a Bachelor of Agricultural Science and operates a sheep and cropping farm alongside her husband David, while also working as the Natural Capital Advisor for Central West Local Land Services.
This new role launched in January this year to help landholders navigate the opportunities associated with carbon credits - soil carbon, trees and biodiversity credits.
"The role is basically to help people understand what their options are and then help them to find services to get it started," Sally said.
Her business Rural Virtual Assistant offers general admin and bookkeeping for rural and farm businesses.
"I also do farm work health and safety and human resource consulting for farms, which is a pretty big spot at the moment," Sally said.
"We get the systems in place and go through it so they don't have to write up all the employment contracts or the work safe procedures: we do it for them so it's all in place and meets the requirements."
Sally founded the rural mental health organisation now known as The Top Paddock and continues, with a committee, to volunteer her time through that.
"We're focussing on advocating for better services and then doing some workshops for training," she said.
"At the moment we've got a big focus on eating disorders in rural Australia, raising awareness on how common eating disorders are in rural Australia.
"It's really hard to access service to even be diagnosed let alone get the treatment you need."
