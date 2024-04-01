Rotary Ipomoea vintage and collectibles fair returns in May

Forbes Rotary Ipomoea will be holding their third vintage and collectables fair during heritage week.
On Saturday, May 4 expect to see the Forbes Town Hall filled with displays that will take you back in time from your childhood to your grandparent's lives.
From dolls and bears, crockery and kitchen canisters, glasswear and bottles and vintage giftware there will be a range of items on display as well as for sale.
There will also be a range of mystery items to guess and vote on for the origin or use, making for a fun family day out.
There are already multiple bookings from traders coming in however bookings will be accepted until closer to the date.
There is no cost to hold your own stall, if you are interested or would like further information about the event phone Rotary Ipomoea members on 0439708456 or 0413274735.
The 2023 Vintage and Collectables Fair was a great success with the Town Hall jam-packed with a variety of displays and tables of collectables to choose from to purchase.
You don't want to miss the 2024 event as it is set to be even better with the organisation from Forbes Rotary Ipomoea members and sponsored by Forbes Shire Council.
Entry is $5 per person and children are free.
The event will run from 9am to 5pm with all day tea and scones provided by Forbes Rotary Ipomoea members.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.