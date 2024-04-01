Forbes has an Australian representative - and she needs our support

Haylee Redfern is preparing to compete in the world kettlebell championships, qualifying with a remarkable return in 2023 after months off for surgery in 2022.
The Forbes athlete will represent Australia at the WKSF World Championships this June as Australia's 2023 women's long cycle kettlebell champion in the weightlifting discipline.
Earning that title required hefting two 20kg kettlebells 48 times in 10 minutes in the clean and jerk motion at the Girevoy Sports Association Australia national championships in Brisbane last year.
It's sheer, determined discipline that has seen the 41-year-old mum-of-two return to peak performance after months of recovery from ear surgery in 2022.
"It wasn't easy," Haylee said, and her nationals campaign was disrupted further by a torn meniscus five weeks in.
"Things weren't in my favour but I'm fine now."
Claiming gold for the traditional (10 minute) long cycle event, Haylee also completed 60 repetitions in the 10-minute jerk (shoulder to overhead) event and an incredible 372 in the 30-minute one-arm long cycle with a 16kg kettlebell.
She will compete in both the amateur and veteran categories in Poland, in those same events.
But she'd love support from businesses or organisations to do so, she's found grants are only available for junior athletes or teams.
"Unfortunately kettlebell sport in Australia is all self funded including uniform, entry fees, everything," Haylee said.
That includes her flights and accommodation to and from Rzesnow, Poland.
Sponsors can have logos on her uniform, and will be acknowledged in social media and media coverage.
While Haylee's actually won in international competition before, this is her first chance to compete in person as her first worlds was online during COVID-19 restrictions.
This opportunity is testament to Haylee's absolute discipline and determination, especially given her geographic isolation.
"The hardest part for me is training by myself - trying to maintain such a high intensity by myself," Haylee said.
"The nearest hub for me, where I can train with other kettlebell enthusiasts, is Albury or Sydney at Summer Hill."
She'll have to travel to Melbourne for her first kettlebell competition for this year at the upcoming Melbourne Fitness Expo.
"You've got to be incredibly disciplined," Haylee said.
"You have to be consistent.
"And I love it. I love that burn in the lungs that you get after a set.
"It's a massive mental and physical challenge. It's huge."
Haylee is working with a kettlebell coach - James Ross who is a champion himself, based in Melbourne - and a strength coach in middleweight Strong Woman title holder Camilla Fogagnolo.
"I strongly believe that her way of training has helped me with my strength over the last two years," Haylee said.
"Combined with my kettlebell training, together they've got the perfect training program for me."
Camilla has also led Haylee to Strong Woman competitions, and she won silver in the most recent at Canberra Royal.
"At Canberra I had to lift a 160kg frame, and I had to throw a concrete stone to my shoulder as many times as I could in 60 seconds," she said.
"It's not about who the strongest is, it's who the most consistent is over the four or five events that they have."
