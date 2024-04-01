Forbes Advocate
Forbes has an Australian representative - and she needs our support

Updated April 1 2024 - 8:24pm, first published 1:01pm
Haylee Redfern is preparing to compete in the world kettlebell championships, qualifying with a remarkable return in 2023 after months off for surgery in 2022.

Local News

