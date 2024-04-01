Bittersweet victory: Forbes filly wins Gold Tiara

Bittersweet has won the Gold Tiara in an emotional victory for the Thurston family.
The Forbes-bred two-year-old was a solid favourite ahead of Saturday's Group 1, $150,000 feature at Bathurst paceway, and she rewarded her fans by streaking away to win by more than 20 metres.
It's the fourth win in as many starts for the promising mare and Forbes' Phil and Denise Thurston couldn't be more thrilled.
Bittersweet was backed to a $1.06 in the lead up to the big night and owner Denise said it was a nervous week.
"We knew that she was a good chance but it all has to come together on the night," she said.
It did: from Barrier 1 Bittersweet got away quickly and remained in control throughout the race.
With about 600m to go she lifted her pace for trainer-driver Brad Hewitt, absolutely striding away from the rest of the field.
"The win was very exciting and emotional for us, so much more because we bred her and that we was carried by a surrogate (and) because we lost her biological mother before Bittersweet was born," Denise said.
"It was wonderful having our two daughters with us at the track to enjoy and celebrate the win together."
For those who don't know Bittersweet's story, which led to the outstanding pacer's name, it's a special one.
Bittersweet's dam Gotta Go Jazzy Jet was herself an excellent pacer and her first foal looked promising.
Unfortunately she developed hernias in the late stages of pregnancy and the Thurstons were advised not to let her carry another foal.
Bittersweet was a successful embryo transfer, but Gotta Go Jazzy Jet became unwell and died some months later.
The filly's safe arrival was certainly sweet, her success on Saturday night a real thrill for all involved.
Forbes' other big hope on Gold Crown night was Sweet on Lexy, from Lex Crosby's stables just down the road from Thurstons.
Unfortunately it wasn't his night: Sweet on Lexy was the fastest qualifier but started from Barrier 8 and sat outside the leader for most of the final before yielding ground at the end.
Both young starters are now enjoying a few weeks in the paddock, with their next campaigns to be determined.
Of significant interest is the new $500,000 2YO Ladbrokes Protostar to be run in Queensland. There are 10 slots, held by nine parties (Ladbrokes has two) with the slot owners to determine and negotiate the starters.
