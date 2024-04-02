Moxeys' Denngal Santa Gertrudis impress at Sydney Royal Show

The 2024 Sydney Royal Show has wrapped up and Forbes has been extremely well represented across cattle breeds, pigs and produce, by schools, auctioneers and passionate individuals.
Celebrating their best Easter Show in decades of involvement is Dennis Moxey with the family's Denngal Santa Gertrudis Stud.
Flora S5 was sashed Sydney Royal's top Santa Gertrudis cow, winning Senior Champion Cow, Grand Champion Female and Best Exhibit with her calf Volley at foot.
Titan T2 won senior champion bull and Tacos T47 the show's reserve junior champion bull.
The stud also walked away with eight first place ribbons, two second place ribbons and best display in the Santa Gertrudis section to be named the breed's most successful exhibitor.
It was a real thrill for the Moxeys.
"It was a really good year for us," Mr Moxey said. "We took nine adults and two calves, it was a good result from that many cattle.
"I find it such an honour to win at the Sydney Show because I think Sydney is a really elite show, you're against the best of the best down there and it's really good to do well there."
Their success is a real family celebration with Dennis and his wife Gayle and son Greg with his two daughters, Pip and Sarah and son William supporting the stud at Sydney.
"That's the way we like to do things," Mr Moxey said. "It's a really great interest to our family."
Their champions are the result of decades of developing their lines since the Denngal stud was established in the mid-1980s.
"Flora is a really good three year old cow with a very nice bull calf," Mr Moxey said.
"She won reserve champion last year at Sydney and reserve champion senior cow at the Ekka in Brisbane last year. It's really good to see her going out with a new calf.
"Titan is a really good young bull, something that we think is pretty special and he has fairly new genetics to us out of a cow we brought from the North Coast.
"He was junior champion in Sydney last year at a very young age and grew out so well to be 944kg at the show and had an eye muscle area of 140 square centimetres which was pretty good for a bull of his age, we were really pleased with the way he has developed."
Titan is just 16 months old and the first calf out of Santa Prime Mover that the Moxeys have shown.
"We were really pleased with the way he came up and the potential he shows for the future," Mr Moxey said.
You'll see these Santa Gertrudis at our local shows when the season rolls around: the Moxeys started at their home show at Bedgerabong with a young heifer in the late 1980s.
"She took out grand champion best of the show and she was only 12 months old. I thought that was a great boost for a young stud starting off," Mr Moxey said.
Today they sell all over the eastern states of Australia from Tasmania to Queensland selling to other studs and commercial operations.
"We're very fond of our Santa Gertrudis cattle, I think they're very well suited to our business and we just love to show them off," Mr Moxey said.
"We believe they are such a good all round breed."
The 2025 Sydney Royal will be a special one for the Moxeys as the Gertrudis are the feature breed of the show.
This means there will be extra classes, promotion and prize money for the Santa Gertrudis section in hopes to attract more people to the breed.
"We hope to have over 100 head of Santa Gertrudis there and it'll just be a special time for us putting Santa Gertrudis in the spotlight," Mr Moxey said.
