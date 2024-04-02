Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
News/Local News

Moxeys' Denngal Santa Gertrudis impress at Sydney Royal Show

Updated April 3 2024 - 12:08pm, first published 9:59am
The 2024 Sydney Royal Show has wrapped up and Forbes has been extremely well represented across cattle breeds, pigs and produce, by schools, auctioneers and passionate individuals.

