Looking at Landcare, and your Homegrown event feedback

When someone tells me there was nothing for the kids to do....but they used the free jumping castle, farmyard nursery and the watched the M&D Performance, didn't attend any of the free workshops (that kids could attend as well), will never come back to another event and suggested painting as demonstration that we could provide and they spent up to $70, I just laugh. To the remainder of the respondents who averaged a rating of just over 9 out of 10 for our March event, thanks again for your support and suggestions.