All roads lead to Forbes for Easter bowls carnival

On behalf of the Asimus family, Brian thanked all the players for participating in the Bob Asimus Memorial event, particularly the Toongabbie players who make sure they are in town for this one each year. The winning rink draw actually went to Cagey Cowell and Brian Asimus but they generously donated it back and this time it was Shaun Irvine and Poss Jones who picked up the prize. Other winning rink prizes went to Gary Minogue and Scott McKellar and Terry Molloy and S Partridge while the losing rink draw went to Radar Carter and Cherie Vincent. Resting touchers for the day were rolled in by Poss Jones and Ian Hodges. Ian also picked up a raspberry drink for bowling one down on the wrong bias as did the Cowell brothers, Max Vincent, Radar Carter and Alan Hilder.

