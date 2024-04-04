Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Heather Earney awarded prestigious RAS Youth Medal

April 4 2024 - 9:29pm
RAS sheep and wool committee chair Joseph Byrnes presents Heather Earney with the prestigious RAS Youth medal at Sydney Royal. Picture supplied
Trundle Central School Agriculture teacher Heather Earney has been involved in shows from Bedgerabong to Sydney Royal all her life - and her dedication to them was celebrated at this year's Sydney Royal.

Local News

