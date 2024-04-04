Heather Earney awarded prestigious RAS Youth Medal

Trundle Central School Agriculture teacher Heather Earney has been involved in shows from Bedgerabong to Sydney Royal all her life - and her dedication to them was celebrated at this year's Sydney Royal.
Heather was awarded the Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) Youth Medal in front of her students which were a part of the All Roads to the Sydney Show program.
Heather is a very deserving recipient of this medal being involved in multiple areas of local shows and the Sydney Royal since she could remember.
She has been stewarding the fleece section at Sydney Royal since 2013.
The Earney name is synonymous with Bedgerabong show: Heather's parents Andrew and Anne holding key roles for years.
Heather was named Bedgerabong's Showgirl in 2017 and 2019, going on to serve our region as President of Group 10, she is now the Trundle Show President.
As an agricultural teacher at Trundle Central, she's helping young people see the opportunities in the field.
Her students have been keen to go to Sydney Royal and this year it's happened thanks to the All Roads to the Sydney Show program.
Students had an incredible show experience: they met with John Bennett OAM (RAS President) and Brock Gilmour (CEO), enjoyed the entertainment, toured behind the scenes in different parts of the show and finally indulged in showbag shopping.
Students also supplied the Western District exhibit with a melon, this melon was awarded the heaviest melon out of the district exhibit competition!
Heather said her highlight of local agriculture shows and the Sydney Royal is "seeing that lightbulb moment when younger and older people find their happy place, it's amazing how diverse shows are and how many happy places there can be in them."
When the local shows roll out, Heather strongly encourages everyone to get involved.
"Put one entry in and go find it in the pavilion and have a good day at the show, just go to the shows," Heather said.
