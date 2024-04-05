The balloons, the glow, the markets and more at Canowindra's annual challenge

As Canowindra gears up for its International Balloon Challenge, excitement fills the air with the inclusion of Flickerfest as part of the week-long festivities.
On April 21, the best of 2024 Flickerfest Short Laughs Comedy will grace the picturesque town, promising an evening of laughter and entertainment at the Rosnay Cellar Door.
Doors will open at 6pm for attendees to enjoy drinks and pre-ordered woodfired pizzas or bring their own picnics, creating the perfect atmosphere for a memorable cinematic experience under the stars.
Two sets of short films will be screened, showcasing the finest comedic talent from around the world.
Guests can indulge in Rosnay organic wine, with all adult tickets including a complimentary glass of wine or soft drink.
It's important to note that BYO alcohol is not permitted at the event.
While adults revel in the comedic delights, children under 15 years must be accompanied by an adult.
Although the pizza options are not gluten-free, vegetarian alternatives will be available on the night.
For those eager to plan their evening in advance, the program for Flickerfest is accessible on the Rosnay Organic Wines website.
But Flickerfest is just one of the many highlights during Canowindra's International Balloon Challenge.
Balloon Week kicks off on April 20 and runs until April 28, promising a packed schedule of activities for residents and visitors alike.
Weather permitting, balloons will take to the skies every day, with morning flights scheduled from 6am and afternoon flights from 4pm.
From street parties and open gardens to concerts and glow events, there's something for everyone.
Attendees can partake in a diverse array of activities, trivia nights, psychic readings, and live concerts, amidst the breathtaking spectacle of hot air balloons gracing the skies.
As the town comes alive with festivities, Canowindra invites all to join in the celebration of its vibrant community and stunning landscapes.
To find more information visit the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge Facebook page
