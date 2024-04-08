Stall numbers up to 35 for April Gooloogong Recreation Park markets

Pack up the car and go for a leisurely country drive to Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets on Sunday, April 14, 2024 9am to 1pm.
You are invited to come along and spend a relaxing few hours checking out the wide range of goods on display for you to purchase, listen to the music or catch up with friends while the children utilise the playground equipment.
With the beautiful weather that we have had in the past week it will be great to just get out and relax.
At the moment there are 35 stalls booked and they are still taking bookings.
Some of the stalls to date include children's fashion wear, cooking, salami, wines, soaps, floral designs, jewellery, candles, pottery, dog treats, garden ornaments, bra fitting, woodwork, sewing, olive oil products, jams and sauces, washing powder, plants, bric a brac, just to mention a few.
It is the market's policy not to have more than two stalls selling the same products therefore allowing them to welcome a variety of stalls which is proving popular with both visitors to the markets and our stall holders.
Returning to the markets is Philippa, from the Fitting Studio in her retro van who will again be assisting ladies with the fitting and selection of a great range of bras, briefs, camisoles, swimwear, hats and more. Items can be purchased on the day or ordered if she doesn't have your size in stock.
The OMG Donuts stall, Salami Man, Olive Oil stall and the wine tasting stalls are proving popular and will be again attending.
New to this coming market is the Gelato Cart which should prove popular too along with the fairy floss stall and frozen lollies and fruit stall.
In the area we have some awesome crafters including Cheree with her amazing pottery, wonderful examples of sewing, woodwork, jewellery art and Fiona with her tempting cooking.
Travelling from Sydney for the markets will be a new busker. She is a young lady with experience in the local area and is keen to gain confidence to enhance her advancement in the music industry.
Due to weak internet signals, EFTPOS is not always available so bring some cash with you. For bookings and further information please contact Lynne Dowd on 0263448350 or 0427120750 or Michele Spicer on 63448291.
