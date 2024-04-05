Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

NRL stars kick a footy with hundreds of local kids thanks to Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers

April 5 2024 - 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local kids got the chance to kick a footy around with NRL and NRLW players and legends this week, and it was something special.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.