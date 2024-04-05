NRL stars kick a footy with hundreds of local kids thanks to Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers

Local kids got the chance to kick a footy around with NRL and NRLW players and legends this week, and it was something special.
Stars from Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks were among those who came to Spooner Oval on Wednesday, thanks to Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers rugby league club.
Penrith Panthers' Jerome Luai and Taylan May were there, with Cronulla Sharks' Braydon Trindall, Jesse Ramien and Will Kennedy.
Legends Andrew Fifita, Tyrone Roberts and Willie Tonga were on the field running drills with the kids.
NRLW and Australian representatives Shaylee Bent, Jaime Chapman and Olivia Kernick were also hugely popular guests.
They were all running skills and drills, kicking and catching a footy or having a run with the kids as part of the Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers regional tour.
The comparatively new Indigenous rugby league club participates in the annual Koori Knockout, last year contesting the final.
Forbes; Ben Gunn, who's at the centre of it, says the concept is to built a club with participation in all grades of the Knockout from Wiradjuri country, the largest nation within Australia.
"A lot of the other clubs within Wiradjuri country do an exceptional job as well," he said.
"Our concept is to ensure that we're focussing on our youth and junior development, and that they identify to a club out west."
The tour, which brought some of the game's big names to Forbes and Bathurst, was to generate interest and encourage just that.
"We play a role in bringing everyone together, sharing some knowledge, some cultural knowledge," Ben said.
"Being able to give all kids in regional NSW the opportunity to interact with the NRL and NRLW players and if we've got a platform to be able to do that we're very honoured to be able to share that."
Wednesday afternoon saw hundreds of young players and fans from Forbes, Parkes and Condobolin gather at Spooner Oval for an afternoon that began with a smoking ceremony with Dinnawan Connections.
"The guys set up different stations that contributed to different aspects of the game and they had an absolute blast," Gunn said.
"It was unbelievable."
There were kids of all ages, from the minis through to our high school representative players, both boys and girls, and plenty of parents down for the afternoon as well.
"A big thank you to our sponsors: the Vandenberg Hotel and WorkControl, without them this doesn't all come together," Gunn said.
He also appreciated the support of the local junior rugby league clubs.
