Stay informed, SES urges Eugowra and Forbes with forecast rain system over NSW

The NSW State Emergency Service is advising people around Eugowra and Forbes to stay informed with the prediction of heavy rainfall for Friday.
It's forecast a low pressure system will bring rain to much of the state with locally heavy falls, particularly in the east, but there is still uncertainty around the location and intensity of the heaviest falls.
The inland low and coastal trough are expected to move further south through Saturday with the rain easing over New South Wales.
This rainfall has the potential to cause minor to moderate flooding along parts of the New South Wales coast and ranges from late Thursday.
The NSW SES advises people in the following areas to stay informed about predicted inland minor flooding on the Mandagery Creek:
The NSW SES advises people in the following areas to stay informed about predicted rising minor flooding on the Lachlan River:
You can stay up to date by monitoring:
Drivers are being urged to take extreme care on NSW roads and avoid non-essential travel.
Parts of NSW could be hit by up to 300mm of heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, with the worst of the weather expected to arrive overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.
Those travelling to or from the Illawarra and Hunter, Nepean and Blue Mountains are warned to expect severe weather impacts.
Executive Director of Customer Journey Management Craig Moran said motorists should avoid all non-essential travel and expect delays on our roads and public transport.
"For those who need to travel, please take your time and plan ahead by checking Live Traffic NSW to see if your route is impacted by severe weather."
"Drive to conditions, turn your headlights on and allow plenty of distance between you and the car in front."
"Do not drive through flooded roads. If weather conditions become too severe, find a safe place to stop and wait until it passes."
"Passengers catching public transport should plan ahead, check timetables and allow extra travel time."
Call 132 500 for assistance from SES and in an emergency, always dial Triple Zero (000).
For the latest real-time traffic information download the Live Traffic NSW app or visit www.livetraffic.com
