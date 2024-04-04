Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Stay informed, SES urges Eugowra and Forbes with forecast rain system over NSW

April 4 2024 - 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting rain across NSW with the potential for localised heavy falls. We're being urged to keep up to date with conditions.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting rain across NSW with the potential for localised heavy falls. We're being urged to keep up to date with conditions.

The NSW State Emergency Service is advising people around Eugowra and Forbes to stay informed with the prediction of heavy rainfall for Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.