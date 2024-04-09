Travellers welcome return of Driver Reviver

Forbes Driver Reviver is back!
Travelers were happy to see the new van serving free tea and coffee over the Easter weekend, now they're preparing to welcome visitors again.
Coordinator Peter Bright from Forbes and District Lions said the van opened Easter Thursday afternoon, and then right through Good Friday to Easter Monday.
Across the four days, dozens of people pulled up at Victoria Park to have a cuppa, a bikkie and a chat with the volunteers.
"Probably the most we had on any given day was 30 to 40 people, that included families," Mr Bright said.
"They were very appreciative of it being open again."
Mornings and afternoons were the busiest times.
Given that it's been years since Driver Reviver was open and travelers probably weren't looking out for it, it was a good launch and enjoyable for the volunteers - a mix of Lions members and community members.
Driver Reviver Australia Ltd is a national program that has been operating in Australia since 1989, aiming to provide opportunities for local communities to contribute to addressing fatigue-related road trauma.
Forbes received Federal funding for the brand new van in 2021.
"I think it's a well worthwhile project and we'll be pursuing it for sure," Mr Bright said.
They're now planning the next opening weekend, looking at April 13 and 14.
That's the weekend Victorian and Queensland school holidays finish, and NSW school holidays begin.
They're already working on how they can continue to improve the service, including adding some local tourism brochures.
Again, if you can volunteer to serve on Driver Reviver please contact Peter Bright on 0419 463 803.
You can also go online to the Forbes N District Lions Facebook page to find out more about this and other Lions projects.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.