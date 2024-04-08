Grenfell's Amelia Donnelly is Zone Lions Youth of the Year

Grenfell's Amelia Donnelly is our Zone's Lions Youth of the Year.
The Year 11 Henry Lawson High School student spoke on "how music shapes us in the early stages of life" in the final stages of judging in Forbes to be selected to represent our zone.
Amelia went to Griffith on the weekend for the regional competition, the winner of that will go to the State finals in Sydney, the State winner goes to nationals in Darwin.
Forbes and District Lions' Peter Bright extended the club's best wishes and support to Amelia in the further stages of the competition.
Lions Youth of the Year is open to senior secondary students each year, with the program promoted through the schools to prepare for the Forbes club final at the end of each year.
Entrants submit an application or resume including school and community involvement, then participate in an interview where they're asked general knowledge and community questions.
The final stage of the judging - worth about 30 per cent - is the public speaking where entrants, the club and families come together.
This year's zone judging was hosted at Forbes' Vandenberg Hotel, the zone incorporating Forbes, Grenfell, Young, Cowra, Canowindra and Boorowa.
Students are asked to speak on a topic they're passionate about - Amelia shared on "How music shapes us in the early stages of life".
They're also asked to address two impromptu questions for the judges - and this year's were very thought provoking.
"What, if anything, do you consider about the impact of artificial intelligence on our lives?" and
"How might students in rural and regional Australia meet the challenges of accessing tertiary education?"
Upcoming projects for Forbes and District Lions are the annual Peace Poster competition, open to primary schools in our shire.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.