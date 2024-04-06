Man killed in single vehicle crash at Bogan Gate

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash west of Parkes.
Just after 6am Saturday, April 6, emergency services responded to reports a white 4WD vehicle had left the roadway and hit a tree along Henry Parkes Way at Bogan Gate.
Tragically, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - a man believed to be aged in his 20s - died at the scene, a NSW Police statement released to media said.
Officers from Central West Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
