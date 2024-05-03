St Laurence's term one wrap-up

As the first term comes to a close, St. Laurence's Parish Primary School celebrates a number of positive achievements across various areas of school life.
From academic pursuits to sporting triumphs and community engagements, the past few months have been a testament to the dedication and spirit of the St. Laurence's community.
One of the highlights of the term was the highly successful Autumn Fete in March, which brought together students, parents, and members of the wider community for an evening of fun-filled activities and fundraising initiatives.
The fete not only showcased the vibrant spirit of St. Laurence's but also raised significant funds to support various school projects and initiatives.
Early starts on Tuesday and Friday morning saw nearly 50 students participating in Kilometre Club training demonstrating a commitment to health, fitness and preparation.
This initiative promotes physical well-being but also fosters a sense of discipline, perseverance and resilience among students.
As a collective effort, the students ran a combined total of over 750 km over the months of March and April.
The Peer Support Program, introduced this term, has quickly become another positive element of the St. Laurence's culture.
Peer support involves grouping older student leaders with younger peers in small groups, thereby fostering empathy, leadership, and a sense of belonging.
Through structured activities and discussions, students develop invaluable leadership skills while building meaningful relationships and firm friendships.
Throughout Term 1, St. Laurence's embraced diversity and inclusivity by commemorating Harmony Day and Rare Disease Day.
This promoted an attitude of empathy and understanding among students and staff and is reflective of our values.
Furthermore, in line with our commitment to social justice, St. Laurence raised over $1500 for Caritas Project Compassion, showcasing the generosity and compassion of the school community towards those in need.
We welcomed new staff members and class teachers, enriching the school community with fresh perspectives and expertise.
Specialist teachers in History and the Arts have also added an exciting dimension to the learning.
Sporting achievements and opportunities were abundant, with Year 1 and 2 students participating in a league tag day in Parkes, while Stage 2 & 3 children showcased their rugby skills at the Peachy Shield Rugby League Carnival in Condobolin while others excelled at the Netball Gala day in Forbes.
Furthermore, students demonstrated their prowess in swimming, netball, and water skiing, showcasing their talent and dedication on the representative sporting field.
In a significant development, St. Laurence commenced a new working relationship with Medicine and Mind in Forbes, further expanding our support services for students' health and well-being.
We are pleased to have Gaby Shepherd as our school based psychologist at school each week..
St. Laurence's has now opened enrolments for Kinder 2025 and we warmly welcome applications for families seeking a positive and inclusive education from K to 6.
This process marks the beginning of an exciting educational journey for these children and highlights the school's dedication to nurturing young minds.
We commence our Kindergarten transition program called ' Stay and Play' in term 2.
Please visit our website as the St Laurence's community reflects on the achievements of the past term, it does so with pride and gratitude for the collective efforts of students, staff, parents, and the wider community.
We look forward to more learning opportunities in Term 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.