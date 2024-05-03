Forbes Advocate
Forbes North Public School term 1 wrap-up

May 3 2024 - 4:00pm
Term 1 at Forbes North Public School has been a busy one with new students getting settled, Parliament induction, new sporting house captains, naplan, the Lions Eye Health Program, junior AECG meeting, Easter hat parade, cross country, Peachy Shield, rugby league and touch football trials, netball gala day, swimming carnival, Jeff Anderson visited our yarning circle to present a talk about what makes an Elder, and visits to the Forbes Museum.

Local News

