Construction is under way

Work on Eugowra's long-awaited multipurpose community centre is under way at Eugowra Showground.
Eugowra's Promotion and Progress Association has had this vision for years now, with funding announced mid-2020.
"It's really great to see work has commenced and we're actually going to get this out of the ground," President Sean Haynes said.
The community centre was designed pre-COVID to be an improved and modernised evacuation centre as well as a larger venue for community and private functions.
"One of the main reasons - and definitely reinforced in the 2022 flood - was as a dedicated evacuation centre. It's also looking to create a larger hall to cater for larger events in Eugowra," Mr Haynes said.
It's really great to see work has commenced- Sean Haynes
"The size of the indoor hall area will allow for indoor sports to take place all year round as well. It will have a fully sprung floor so we are able to have indoor sports and activities, (it can) be utilised by the schools and the preschool and any other community organisations."
The centre will also be suitable for concerts, as well as arts, culture and tourism activities. It will include a community room - for meetings, with kitchen facilities, and a new show office, conveniently located on the way in to the showground.
Funding of $985,000 was announced in 2020, but with increasing costs further funding has since been obtained to ensure the centre can be delivered to the original scope.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.