Agreement to see flood repair funds flow after council nears cash crisis

Forbes looks set to start getting some of the funds it's owed for flood repairs more quickly.
Forbes Shire Council was left with as little as $6000 in available cash in recent months, reports to council meetings have revealed, after paying out millions for road works that are to be funded by the State Government.
"Council in effect had next to zero available cash at the month end due to the $9 million plus worth of grants owed to council at the end of the month of March 2024," Director of Corporate Services Stefan Murru said in submitting the quarterly budget review to the May council meeting.
Councillors later that same meeting approved a tripartite agreement - with Transport for NSW and the Reconstruction Authority - which should see the funds flow.
Director Engineering Richard Jane said 20 per cent of the estimated $22-plus million cost of the works would be paid to council up front under the agreement.
It would also provide for the funds to be released to council while works are in progress.
At the April council meeting, Forbes shire was owed more than $9 million worth of funding for State road works, flood damage works and other grants.
"This amount outstanding is greater than Council's annual rates revenue, and Council is now in the precarious situation of only having $19k of available cash to run its General Fund (the majority of Council's works)," Mr Murru said in his report.
The majority of funds owed to Council, and the highest liquidity risk Council faces, relates to flood repair works that Council is carrying out on its own road network.
The council has no choice but to continue roadworks, especially given the tight contractor market and significant capital works Council is completing, Mr Murru said.
If contractors were to be stood down Council would be unable to source resources once funding became available.
Forbes shire has 1863km of sealed and unsealed roads, with an identified 2750 damage sites after the 2022 floods.
Council's general manager Steve Loane OAM said the agreement endorsed by councillors at their May meeting would address cash flow concerns.
"I believe the government is trying to do its best, and we have accepted a tripartite agreement to address cash flow concerns relating to delivery of flood damage works," he said.
The council is also awaiting grant funding including $2million for the Multipurpose Equestrian Precinct project, and about $850,000 for other minor grant projects where the council must complete milestone reporting before payment is approved.
The council is now forecasting a $431,000 budget deficit at year end, mostly due increased capital works for both the Homemaker Center and Goldridge capital works offset by an increase in commercial property sales.
A major part of the capital works for the Homemaker Center is the rebuild of the former Spotlight building which is substantially funded by insurance proceeds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.