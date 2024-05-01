Parliamentary inquiry into insurance response to flood in Eugowra

The House Standing Committee on Economics will hold a public hearing in Eugowra and Molong next week as part of its inquiry into insurers' responses to 2022 major floods claims.
The committee will hold public hearings at the Cabonne Community Centre, Molong on Tuesday, May 7 and Eugowra Bowling Club, on Wednesday, May 8, both from 9am.
Committee Chair Daniel Mulino MP said the inquiry had heard from regulators, insurance companies and consumer advocacy and legal rights groups.
"Now we want to hear firsthand from the locals in some of the worst-hit regions," Mr Mulino said.
The Committee has recently held hearings in south-east Queensland, Lismore NSW, Maribyrnong (western Melbourne) and regional Victoria.
Dr Mulino said the Committee will hear from affected councils, community organisations and businesses, which are being invited to give evidence at roundtable discussions. Organisations that wish to contribute can email their interest to the Committee secretariat at floodinsurance.reps@aph.gov.au
Expressions of interest are also sought from residents to give a three to four-minute public statement about their experience with their insurers. Dr Mulino urged people "with a story to share, and who are willing to go on the public record, to register - as soon as possible - their interest in appearing".
People who wish to make a public statement should email a one or two sentence summary of their experience to the Committee secretariat at floodinsurance.reps@aph.gov.au.
They should write "Public hearing" and the hearing location (Molong, Eugowra in the subject line and include the full name(s) for each person who wants to participate, as well as a contact number and email address.
Dr Mulino said that not everyone may be able to be accommodated on the day.
For further information contact the Committee secretariat on 02 6277 4707 or email floodinsurance.reps@aph.gov.au.
