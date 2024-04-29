Betland wins Open

The A-Grade Scratch went to Steve Betland with a fine 71 score. He had a blemish on the 6 th with a bogey, but otherwise did okay and turned on 37. A birdie start to the back-9 and a birdie on the 15 th got him home. Runner-up was Nick Bush from Young with 72. He was quite tidy on the front-9 turning on 35, but was a bit untidy on the back-9 with three birdies, two bogeys and a double.