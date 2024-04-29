Forbes Advocatesport
Betland wins Open

April 30 2024 - 9:37am
Unlike LIV Adelaide golf, which needed a playoff, there was a clear winner for the 2024 Forbes Mens Open. Steve Betland showed good touch to win the trophy, finishing one shot clear of Nick Bush (Young) on 72.

