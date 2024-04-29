Betland wins Open

Unlike LIV Adelaide golf, which needed a playoff, there was a clear winner for the 2024 Forbes Mens Open. Steve Betland showed good touch to win the trophy, finishing one shot clear of Nick Bush (Young) on 72.
At the presentation, Vice-President Mark Watts thanked the sponsors (Forbes Shire, Golfie Hotel and Gunn Golf) and also those 59 visiting golfers who had travelled from afar.
The highest participation was by Condobolin (16), with Parkes and West Wyalong both having 12 players. The far travellers included Michael Gaffey (Griffith) and Josh Hanrahan and Mitch Langham from Wollongong.
Other clubs represented included Bogan Gate, Duntryleague, Manly, Penrith, Trundle, Wollongong and Young.
Overall, the Scratch results had some leeway but the Handicap results were quite close. The course was playing quite difficult, leading to a couple of players not finishing and recording an NCR.
The A-Grade Scratch went to Steve Betland with a fine 71 score. He had a blemish on the 6 th with a bogey, but otherwise did okay and turned on 37. A birdie start to the back-9 and a birdie on the 15 th got him home. Runner-up was Nick Bush from Young with 72. He was quite tidy on the front-9 turning on 35, but was a bit untidy on the back-9 with three birdies, two bogeys and a double.
The B-Grade Scratch saw Troy Howe run away with the prize. Playing in good company he was on fire on the front-9 and turned on 39. But on the back-9 he played closer to his handicap, with two pars, a birdie and a number of 'also' scores.
Runner-up was Zach Chaney (Duntryleague) with 88. He had an even round with 44 on both halves. A few too many double-bogeys were his undoing.
The C-Grade Scratch went to Miller Taylor (Condo) with 89. Apart from a couple of bad holes he played consistently to his handicap. His front-9 was rewarded with a '2' on the 9 th , while he was well pleased with a par on the 15th . Runner-up was Lawrie Milsom from W/Wyalong. Unlike many he scored better on the back-9 then he did on the front-9. But he was tidy throughout.
The Grade Handicap results were close. Dan Bayley took the A-Grade on count back from Steve Uphill when both finished on 71 nett. Jordan Wright and Jordan Brett were unlucky to miss out. The B-Grade went to Greg Keeley (Duntryleague) also on count back from Nick Ryan after their fine 72 nett, with Peter Cowhan missing out.
The C-Grade went to Lachlan Alley (69 nett) from Elliott Parker (Parkes) who managed a tidy 71 nett.
Other Prizes went to: Veterans Handicap - Peter Cowhan (72 nett); Junior Handicap - Levi French (73 (Young) and playing off a 2 handicap); Visitor Handicap - Michael Riley (73 Parkes).
The NTP's went to: 1st A-Gde - M Langham (Wollongong); 9 th A-Gde E Richards (Condo), B-Gde T Howe, C-Gde M Taylor; 18th - T Howe. Of those Langham, Richards and Taylor scored 2's but Troy's putts were narrow misses. Overall there were fourteen 2's with the 9 th taking a peppering. Most were scored by the A-graders but four went to B-graders and two to the C-graders.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin went to Eathan Richards with a shot to 119 cm. His conversion for a '2' was 'easy meat'.
The early players got around quickly, and enjoyed a cool drink in the Golfie while they waited for their meal. Many players found the greens quite tricky. It was difficult to hold a chip shot on them, and they were quite slick but very true.
There were some good individual results on individual halves. Leon Cheney (Duntryleague) managed eight 4's and one '6' on the back-9, but he was a bit loose on the front-9. Generally, promising scores were spoilt by one or two holes.
The 7 th hole took quite a few prisoners, with both OB and tree trouble being recorded. One player was not sure he wanted to be there. His opening tee shot skewed off his club, missed the safety mesh fence and shot across the putting green before rattling against the wooden seat. Nobody was hurt but some legs got shaved.
On Saturday a 4BBB Stableford was played, with 69 players participating, of whom 10 were visitors getting a look at the course before Sunday. Thanks to Forbes Livestock Agency for their sponsorship for this event.
It proved to be a charity day for Brad Hurley and Steve Beattie who took out the Handicap Stableford (46 points) and the Scratch Stableford (40 Points). The Handicap required a count back between three teams, with Kailab Tyne and Marcus Inder taking the runner-up while Richard Smith and Neal Herbert missed out. In the Scratch Stableford it was Steve Betland and Tim West as runners-up with 39 points.
Again scoring was lower than anticipated, perhaps due to the more stories of calamity than there were of good fortune.
Nathan Roach was very unfortunate. He was doing well on the front-9 and playing nicely under his handicap. However he stumbled on the 8 th hole where a triple bogey unsettled him. On the 9 th he played a clean tee shot to the green, but then sadly four putted to record a '5'. His back-9 was a roller coaster but he did finish with a par.
Paul Kay was doing well on the front-9, but when he played his back-9 his good shot making deserted him. This resulted in too many 6's on his card and without support from his partner it was a loss on the Keno.
Mark Watts was intent on putting his best swing forward. On the back-9 he threw himself into a lusty swing and connected well with the ball. Unfortunately he also connected well with the turf and pulled a shoulder muscle. He was in a cart so did not limp home, but his shot making after that was severely restricted.
Here is the News:
The Forbes Vets 'Week of Golf' is being played this week, with the final two days of play on Thursday and Friday. Numbers are down on previous years with approximately 60 attending, of which about half are visitors. There are a few spots in the field so if you want a game at the last minute then contact the Pro Shop.
The Forbes Ladies Open will be played on Sun 5 May. Numbers for this are good and the draw has plenty of visitors on the sheet. Late entries may be acceptable. But please contact Captain Sarah Black (0425 236096) or Sec Robin Lyell (0428 635558).
The course will be closed for most of the day, so contact the Pro Shop to find out when social play may be possible.
It is crystal ball time:
Sat 4 May has an Individual Stableford for the Men and a 4BBB Stableford for the Ladies. Sunday 5 May has the Ladies Open.
On the following weekend, the men's comp on Sat 11 May will be the May Monthly
Medal, while the ladies play a Stroke event. Sunday has a Stableford Medley.
VETS GOLF
The Anzac Day affect saw only 16 players - seven from Parkes and nine from Forbes - contest the twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Parkes on Thursday.
Winner on the day was Forbes' Andrew Grierson who blitzed the field with 39 stableford points to win by six points from club mate Alf Davies.
The best of the Parkes contingent was Joe Davies with 32 points, while another local Mick Dellaca won the encouragement award as well as the B grade nearest-to-pin on the par-three first hole.
The Forbes pair of Ted Morgan and Steve Edwards won the A and B grade nearest-to-pins on the 11tht hole.
The ball sweep went to 31 points and the winners were: 32 points - Neil Herbert (F) and Joe Davies; 31 - Dale Stait (P) and Steve Edwards (F).
In the twin-towns shield Forbes came out on top by 196 points to Parkes' 171.
This week will see the Forbes Veterans Golf Association host their Week of Golf with competitions to suit all players. Be part of it and while early noms have closed we're sure post entries will be accepted as there are a few vacancies.
If looking for game best to phone secretary Beryl Roberts on 0435585460. The programme is - Monday 4BBB medley; Tuesday single stableford; Wednesday rest day; Thursday single stableford plus presentation dinner; Friday single stableford and NSWVGA trophy.
Last Tuesday the 'grip it and rip it' Neil Herbert was best with 27 points from the ever consistent Ken Sanderson on 26.
