What's on in and around Forbes this May and June

HERITAGE TOUR
Friday, May 3
Meet at the Town Hall in Harold Street at 5pm. Explore Forbes' heritage at Fenn's Crossing, Lachlan Vintage Village and Forbes Pioneer Cemetery. Registrations essential through events@forbes.nsw.gov.au or 6850 2300.
EUGOWRA MURAL WEEKEND
Satyrday and Sunday, May 4 and 5
Make the trip out to Eugowra and see artists at work from 9am to 3pm. There will be markets at the showground on Saturday from 9am to 12pm and an official opening and welcome at 11am.
VINTAGE AND COLLECTABLES FAIR
Saturday, May 4
View displays of collections from eras past at the Town Hall from 9am to 5pm. Travel through time looking at items for display and for sale and remember things from your childhood or your grandparent's lives. Mystery items to guess and vote their origin or use. Buy a collectable from our trading tables. Enjoy all day tea and scones. Entry is $5, children free.
COUNTRY MUSIC MUSTER
Sunday, May 5
Forbes Country Music Club May muster will feature guest artist, Rhonda Tomlinson from Dubbo. From 1pm at Club Forbes don't miss out! More information on page 6.
PAINT AND SIP
Sunday, May 12
Visit the Eugowra Bowls and Recreation Club this Mothers Day and try one of their delicious mocktails or cocktails while creating a masterpiece. Nibbles are provided and free drink on arrival at 1pm. This event is $50 per person, booking is essential by calling the club on 0268592315.
CHILD RESTRAINTS CHECKING DAY
Wednesday, May 15
Free child restraint checking event at Lions Park, Forbes from 11am to 3pm. To register call Council's Road Safety Officer, Melanie Suitor on (02) 6861 2364.
ARTS OUTWEST TURNS 50
Saturday, June 1
To commemorate the significant milestone, Arts OutWest invites artists and supporters to join them in an anniversary dinner at Forbes Town Hall at 6pm. The evening promises cabaret style entertainment, an art exhibition and culinary delights by Eat Your Greens. Tickets are $110 per person via humantix or the Arts OutWest website.
CHILLFEST AND FROST AND FIRE
Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22
A family fun evening at ChillFest from 6-10pm, the perfect kickoff to Forbes' Frost and Fire. Glide and twirl on our synthetic ice-skating rink, indulge in delightful treats, and join us for a family movie night. Frost and Fire, a night full of live music around fire buckets with great food. This year Forbes' own Vera Blue is coming home. Tickets at 123.tix
