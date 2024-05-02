Aussie Diamond coaches Forbes netballers as club prepares for carnival, season

Last Saturday former Australian Diamond Susan Pettitt paid a visit to Forbes netball, coaching the juniors.
The sessions were free of charge to all the players, thanks to a Forbes Shire Council Community Funding successful grant.
We thank Forbes Council for all the support they give to our netballers.
Susan was joined by National B Badged umpire Karen Hargraves and nutritionist Sarah-Jane Miller, rounding off a great day of fun and information.
The three groups of juniors worked through the stations of coaching, getting to know rules, and knowing how to fuel your body for competition.
The day was a huge success, and the committee has had great feedback from players and parents.
It's here at last.
Woolworths NetSetGo will start on Saturday for all boys and girls from aged 5/6 to 9/10 years.
The session will start at 9-30am and run for one hour, and is conducted by an Intermediate accredited coach.
This is a great way to introduce our young players into learning the great game of netball, in a fun, safe and non-competitive environment.
Go to PlayHQ Forbes Netball Association and select registrations and then select Woolworths NetSetGo to register and receive your pack.
If you would like to just come down and try it, before you register, just turn up on the morning.
A junior skills and games session will be run after the NSG sessions, if there is enough interest.
Again, just turn up on the day and it will run from 10-30am till 11-30, straight after NSG.
The Forbes All Age regional carnival will be held on Sunday, with games kicking off at 8-30am.
The carnival will attract up to three thousand people on the Stephan Field ground during the day.
Some teams will book accommodation in Forbes and others will travel on the day.
Ages for players will range from open ladies to 11 years and under.
Games will be played continuously during the day, on a round robin of games, in a one on and one off format.
Teams will travel from all parts of West/Central West and Riverina, and is always one of the largest carnivals held each year in the West/Central West.
Fourteen netball courts will be needed for the day's games.
Catering for the day will be organised by the FNA committee, and help from families will be needed in the canteen and barbeque.
Donations of cooking etc would be greatly appreciated, as this day is also a major fundraiser for the FNA.
The day will start at 6/6-30am when gazebos, post pads and setting up will be needed to prepare for the day.
Help for the day will be greatly appreciated to make it a huge success.
