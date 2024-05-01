Walk to show that our Molly Mattered

Boys in the Bush, in collaboration with Forbes Shire Council, is inviting the Forbes the community to join "Molly Mattered," a special walk around Lake Forbes to honour the life of Molly Ticehurst.
Scheduled for Sunday, May 12, the walk will commence at 8:30am from Lions Park, Forbes.
Family and friends of Molly have requested that all participants wear something bright as a symbol of solidarity and support.
Cassandra Tyack, Community Partnerships Coordinator at Boys in the Bush, spoke of the significance of the event, saying, "this is for the community to come together in solidarity and support one another and support Molly's family and friends".
Ms Tyack emphasised the importance of standing against domestic violence, saying, "it is also an opportunity to stand against domestic violence".
Reflecting on Molly's life and the need for awareness, Ms Tyack highlighted, "the focus is on Molly and the support of her family, we need to get the awareness of this out there".
She said, "the system needs to change and there need to be stricter laws and more protection around vulnerable women when there's been (criminal) charges applied".
Ms Tyack emphasised the community's role in creating positive change, saying, "I'm doing this on behalf of our team at Boys in the Bush in Forbes because we want to throw ourselves behind and support wherever we can".
"We are working with young disengaged boys in our communities for better outcomes, surrounding them with positive role models to create better men," she said.
Highlighting the broader impact of fostering positive masculinity, Ms Tyack said, "by creating better men we are helping women by growing better fathers, brothers, and uncles".
Encouraging community participation, Ms Tyack said, "it would be fantastic to get as many people as possible".
"It will be a beautiful way to start Mother's Day in tribute to Molly, a young mother."
"The more people we can get there, the better," she said.
The walk aims to unite the community and make a collective stand.
