Thousands raised at charity golf day

ALMOST 70 golfers have helped raised more than six thousand dollars for the Peter Murphy Memorial Fund (PMMF) and Forbes CanAssist at the recent Forbes Rugby Union Club (FRUC) Charity Golf Day.
The PMMF aims to assist young people, with financial limitations, to pursue their dreams.
"We had great support from sponsors, mostly former Forbes families, who now own businesses outside of the region," Life Pharmacy Group CEO, Michael Flannery, said.
"They've contributed every year since we started the PMMF Golf Day and half had never played in it - they just support the day through their generosity."
The winners on the day were Troy Howe, Randall Grayson, Steve Betland, and Charlie Dwyer.
Sponsors for the event included Life Pharmacy Group (LPG), Fugen Constructions, Green Grove Group, Causeway, Bushman's, Bernardi's and The Book Dispensary.
"Sponsorship of the event, combined with everyone's support for the local CanAssist barbecue and drinks cart, just shows the centre of Forbes is all about helping the community and supporting good causes," Michael said.
"At the same time, everyone spent a good four or five hours in the sun enjoying a round of golf.
Peter Muphy was a lifelong supporter of the Forbes Platypi, a former player and club president. The PMMF was established following the passing of the popular high-school teacher in 2017.
"There are so many wonderful stories of Pete Murphy's contribution to the community,
and this is our small way of carrying on that legacy," Michael said.
"There was a lot of banter, a lot of fun, a lot of miss-hits - everyone was in very good spirits and enjoyed the spirit of the day."
