Platypi fall short against Bulldogs

After their impressive first round win over the Cowra Eagles the Forbes Platypi experienced their first loss of the season in a hard-fought battle against the Bathurst Bulldogs, resulting in a final score of 29-3.
The game, played at Forbes Rugby Club, saw Bathurst Bulldogs seize control, and despite their efforts, the Platypi couldn't close the gap.
Assistant coach Phil Prior reflected on the match, acknowledging the team's resilience despite the loss.
"It was a very unlucky loss last weekend," Prior said.
"Our individual discipline wasn't up to scratch, Bathurst played for 80 minutes, while we only played for about 75 minutes."
He noted maintaining focus for the duration of the game proved challenging.
"Playing the 80 minutes was just the thing that beat us," Prior said.
"We were good, we just weren't good for long enough. When you start to run out of gas, you start to take shortcuts, and that came against us.
"All the connections and systems that we've put in place over the last month are starting to bear a lot of fruit.
"If we can continue to improve those little one per cent things, I think the scoreboard will show itself."
Prior also addressed challenges faced during the match, including referee decisions and player availability.
"Referees are very strict, and if things go wrong, they're quick to give you a card," he said.
"At one point we were playing with only 12 players out on the field."
Looking ahead, the Forbes Platypi are gearing up for their next fixture against the Orange City Lions at Orange City Rugby Club on May 4, 2024.
With a focus on refining their strategy and strengthening their performance, the team aims to bounce back stronger in the upcoming match.
