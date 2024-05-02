Forbes Advocatesport
Platypi fall short against Bulldogs

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
May 2 2024 - 2:51pm
After their impressive first round win over the Cowra Eagles the Forbes Platypi experienced their first loss of the season in a hard-fought battle against the Bathurst Bulldogs, resulting in a final score of 29-3.

