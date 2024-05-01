From the mayor's desk: campaign for DV change continues as community grieves

This is another very difficult week for our community, we need to support each other and look after ourselves.
I am here and Forbes Shire Council is here to support our community as we are needed.
Our hearts go out to the families and friends who have funerals held this week. We are grieving your losses with you.
Whether you knew the families or not - our whole community is impacted by the tragic losses suffered.
Check on your mates, hug your families tight and look after yourselves, your neighbours and others our community.
We will continue our push for change with regards to bail and domestic violence laws.
The National Cabinet met on Wednesday and Premier Chris Minns has launched a review of Molly's case and the decision to release her alleged killer on bail.
In NSW, it is estimated 23,000 AVOs were violated in the last 12 months. We need emergency and immediate changes such as digitally monitoring offenders' locations and giving victims access to a mobile alert pendant to prompt an immediate response.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.